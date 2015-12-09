Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MEXICO CITY-June 9 : Actor Ben Stiller attends the "Night at the Museum 2: Battle of the Smithsonian" Mexico City Photocall & Press conference at 4 Seasons Hotel at Mexico,City.,Mexico. June 9 2009
Photo Formats
4000 × 2777 pixels • 13.3 × 9.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 694 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 347 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.