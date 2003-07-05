Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MEXICO CITY- OCT. 13: Singer Ricardo Montaner attends his new book launch "Lo que no Digo Cantando " "Spanish for Beyond the Music" at Plaza Universidad in October 13, 2009. Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo Formats
2760 × 4000 pixels • 9.2 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
690 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
345 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.