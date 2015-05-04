Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MEXICO CITY - MAY 18: A model walks the runway wearing Alberto Rodriguez Autumn/Winter 2009 during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Mexico Autum/Winter 2009 May 18, 2009 in Mexico City.
Photo Formats
2753 × 4000 pixels • 9.2 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
688 × 1000 pixels • 2.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
344 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.