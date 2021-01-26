Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MEXICO CITY - MARCH 28: Singer Enrique Iglesias (L-R 2nd) attends a photo call to promote his album "Greatest Hits" at the Departamento Coca Cola on March 28, 2009 in Mexico City.
Photo Formats
3500 × 2353 pixels • 11.7 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 672 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 336 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.