Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO - JUNE 3: Singer Ricardo Arjona attends The "5th Floor Tour" press conference at Presidente Intercontinental Hotel Mexico in Mexico City,Mexico. June 3 2009.
Photo Formats
2513 × 3500 pixels • 8.4 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
718 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
359 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.