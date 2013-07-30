Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
MEXICO CITY - JUNE 15: Students walk by at the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, UNAM, on June 15, 2009 in Mexico City. UNAM has been awarded the 2009 Principe de Asturias award.
Photo Formats
3072 × 2048 pixels • 10.2 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG