Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, FEB 18: - Actress Ana de la Reguera attends BACKYARD motion picture premier at Cinemark Polanco and offers a conference and photo shoot in Mexico City, Mexico on February 18, 2009

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

27330031

Stock Photo ID: 27330031

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, FEB 18: - Actress Ana de la Reguera attends BACKYARD motion picture premier at Cinemark Polanco and offers a conference and photo shoot in Mexico City, Mexico on February 18, 2009

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 1990 × 3500 pixels • 6.6 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 569 × 1000 pixels • 1.9 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 285 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

miguelca

miguelca