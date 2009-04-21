Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MEXICO CITY - APRIL 21 2009: Cellist Jimena Gimenez Cacho performs during Chavela Vargas' 90th Aniversary homage at the Teatro de La Ciudad de Mexico on April 21, 2009 in Mexico City, Mexico.
Photo Formats
2357 × 3800 pixels • 7.9 × 12.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
620 × 1000 pixels • 2.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
310 × 500 pixels • 1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.