Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MEXICO CITY - APRIL 20: Singers Natalia Jimenez and Angel Reyero of La Quinta Estacion (The 5th Station) launch their new album "Sin Frenos" at German's Design Center April 20, 2009 in Mexico City.
Photo Formats
2693 × 3500 pixels • 9 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
769 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
385 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.