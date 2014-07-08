Images

METZ, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 23: Edouard Roger-Vasselin (FRA, ATP No. 106) and Richard Gasquet (France, not pictured) reach the doubles semifinals of the ATP Open de Moselle on September 23, 2010 in Metz.
Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Rarely used

Rising Star

This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.

61846423

Stock Photo ID: 61846423

Photo Formats

  • 2354 × 3530 pixels • 7.8 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

Travel Stock

