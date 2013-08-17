Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Metrosideros bartlettii, also known as Bartlett's rātā, Cape Reinga white rātā or Rātā Moehau, is endemic to New Zealand and is notable for its extreme rarity.
Formats
4019 × 2239 pixels • 13.4 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 557 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 279 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG