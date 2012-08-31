Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
metal shiny galvanized portable fences delimit the construction site. people are curiously estimating how the construction work is going. only yellow cranes are visible through the fence
Construction site in Pancevo, Serbia, of a residential building, with scaffholdings, concrete facades and cement blocks, as well as cranes visible, in a real estate development area.
Construction of large buildings with cranes
Shipbuilding crane at harbour harbor port for construction of vessels in dock titan clydebank govan glasgow Scotland uk
An image of a tower crane against the background of a house under construction.
construction site with sunline
Workers use cranes to transport construction equipment. Construction progress of the new Centennial Corridor, Bakersfield, CA, October 1, 2018.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136178455

Item ID: 2136178455

metal shiny galvanized portable fences delimit the construction site. people are curiously estimating how the construction work is going. only yellow cranes are visible through the fence

Formats

  • 3696 × 2448 pixels • 12.3 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 662 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 331 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Beekeepx

Beekeepx