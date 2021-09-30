Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2095237375
Metal grid pattern with blur effect in navy blue tone. Abstract architectural background and texture for design.
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractartbackdropbackgroundbarrierbluebordercagechaincolorcoverdesignelementfencefloorframegrategridgrillehardindustrialindustryironisolatedjaillinkmacromaterialmeshmetalmetallicnavynetpatternprisonprotectprotectionsafetyseamlesssecurityshapespeakerstainlesssystemtechnologytexturetexturedwallwallpaperwire
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Abstract
Similar images
More from this artist