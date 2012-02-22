Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.

Start your free trial

Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A metal (from Greek μέταλλον métallon, "mine, quarry, metal") is a material that, when freshly prepared, polished, or fractured, shows a lustrous appearance, and conducts electricity and heat relative
Edit
pattern of stone wall surface - Background of stone texture
old metal wall. metal profile. gray metal. Yellow metal.
grungy wall Sandstone surface background
Sand materials for construction work.
granite texture wallpaper. granite pattern. Chinese marble surf
A grungy background for use as layer masks or composites.
structure of old beton

See more

1172757115

See more

1172757115

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2117645738

Item ID: 2117645738

A metal (from Greek μέταλλον métallon, "mine, quarry, metal") is a material that, when freshly prepared, polished, or fractured, shows a lustrous appearance, and conducts electricity and heat relative

Formats

  • 4608 × 3456 pixels • 15.4 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

usproductions

usproductions