Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092287259
metal christmas tree with silver balls. High quality photo
T
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
backgroundballbaublebluebowbranchbrightcardcelebratecelebrationchristmascloseupdecemberdecordecorationdecorativedesignfestivefirgiftglassgoldgreengreetinghappyholidayisolatedlightmerrymetalmetallicnewobjectornamentpartyredribbonseasonseasonalshinysilversnowspacespheretraditionaltreewhitewinterxmasyear
Categories: Objects
Similar images
More from this artist