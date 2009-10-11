Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Mesa Arch spans 90 feet and for a few moments at sunrise the underside of the arch glows dramatically red and orange. Processed using HDR.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

44309056

Stock Photo ID: 44309056

Mesa Arch spans 90 feet and for a few moments at sunrise the underside of the arch glows dramatically red and orange. Processed using HDR.

Photo Formats

  • 3908 × 2602 pixels • 13 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 666 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Scott Prokop

Scott Prokop

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.