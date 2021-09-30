Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083944442
Merry Christmas. Top view of christmas gift box with copy space over bright silver glitter background. Christmas concept background
e
By esthermm
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractbackgroundbannerboxcardcelebrationchristmas backgroundchristmas cardchristmas decorationchristmas evecloseupconceptcopy spacecopyspacedecemberdecordecorationdecorativeevefestivegiftgreetingholidaysnew yearnew years eveornamentpresentredribbonsanta claussilver glittersnowsnowflakesspacespace for textstarstill lifetexttraditiontreewinterwreathxmas
Similar images
More from this artist