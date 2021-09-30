Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083387207
Merry christmas. Cute caucasian girl in an amazing blue dress sits near christmas tree with gift, holding ribbon with her hands to open it. Christmas miracles. Happy new year
RUSSIAN FEDERATION
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
atmospherebackgroundballsbeautyblondebrightcharmingchristmasconceptcutedecorateddecoratingdresselegantenjoyenjoyingfashionfashionablefestivegiftgirlglamorousgreenhairhairstylehappinesshappyholidayhomehouseinteriorjoyladylightlightslongluxurynicenightpartypersonportraitpositiveseasontreewomanx-masxmasyear
Categories: Beauty/Fashion, Holidays
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist