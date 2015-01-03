Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Meringue nest cake Pavlova with colorful chocolate eggs, buttercream frosting, light blue background with copy space. Selective focus. Food ideas for kids. Close up. Easter Spring love feast concept.
Formats
5478 × 3231 pixels • 18.3 × 10.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 590 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 295 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG