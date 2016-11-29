Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Men's fashion and beauty. Portrait of an attractive male fashion model in stylish black sweater and hat looking up on a red studio background. Copy space.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG