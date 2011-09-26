Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Mendoza Castle at Manzanares El Real in Madrid province, Spain. A fortress-palace from the 15th century, it is the best preserved castle in the Community of Madrid
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3723850

Stock Photo ID: 3723850

Mendoza Castle at Manzanares El Real in Madrid province, Spain. A fortress-palace from the 15th century, it is the best preserved castle in the Community of Madrid

Photo Formats

  • 2221 × 3413 pixels • 7.4 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 651 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 326 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

M

Matt Trommer