Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
men playing petanque on the main place of the typical south east of france old stone village of saint paul de vence on the french riviera refuge of many artist,painters,sculptors
Photo Formats
5121 × 3414 pixels • 17.1 × 11.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG