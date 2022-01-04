Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102957047
Memphis, Egypt - January 4, 2022 : The oldest standing step pyramid in Egypt, designed by Imhotep for King Djoser, located in Saqqara, an ancient burial ground at 30 km south of modern-day Cairo.
Saqqarah, Saqarah, Badrshein, Giza Governorate, Egypt
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
africaancientancient civilizationancient historyarchaeologyarcheologyarchitecturebrickcairocivilizationcolor imagedesertdestinationdjoseregyptegyptianegyptian cultureeternityfamousheritagehistoricalhistoryinternational landmarklandmarklandscapememphismemphis - egyptmiddle eastmonumentoldold ruinpharaohplace of burialpyramidpyramidssaharasakkarasandsaqqarasightseeingskystepstep pyramid of zosertempletombtourismtravelvacationview
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist