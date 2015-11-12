Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Memorial in Old Calton Burial Ground, Edinburgh, Scotland. Raised in remembrance of Scottish American Soldiers who fought in American Civil War. The only memorial to American Civil War outside the USA
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.