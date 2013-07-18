Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
Memorial mid-1800s grave marker at historic Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati Ohio USA. Spring Grove is the second largest cemetery in the United States and was established in 1845.

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

3019704

Stock Photo ID: 3019704

Memorial mid-1800s grave marker at historic Spring Grove Cemetery in Cincinnati Ohio USA. Spring Grove is the second largest cemetery in the United States and was established in 1845.

Photo Formats

  • 2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Anne Kitzman

Anne Kitzman