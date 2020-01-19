Images

Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, participate in a military parade against Israel, in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on April 2, 2022
2142050085

Item ID: 2142050085

Members of Saraya al-Quds, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, participate in a military parade against Israel, in the city of Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on April 2, 2022

Important information

Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Anas-Mohammed

