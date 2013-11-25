Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Melrose Abbey in the Scottish Borders is a beautiful and atmospheric red sandstone medieval ruin. It is also the poignant setting in which the embalmed heart of King Robert the Bruce was laid to rest.
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG