Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Download 10 FREE images now with a risk-free trial.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Melolontha. Cockchafer Melolontha Scarabaeidae, crawling on green leaves in natural environment. a large insect in the wild. garden pest. May beetle sits on leaves. isolated, natural background, macro
Formats
5927 × 3334 pixels • 19.8 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG