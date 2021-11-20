Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080047487
Melbourne, Victoria Australia - November 20 2021: Woman holds up a sign stating Power tends to corrupt and Absolute Power Corrupts Absolutely, on Bourke Street at Freedom March peaceful protest
Melbourne VIC, Australia
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
activismactivistsanti governmentanti vaccineanti vaxantivaxaustraliacorruptioncrowdcrowd of peopledan andrewsdaniel andrewsdemocracydemonstrationdistressededitorialeventfederationfreedomfreedom marchgovernmentkill the billlovemarchmelbournemelbourne australiamelbourne cityoppressivepeacefulpeoplepeople powerpoliticalpolitical protestpolitical rallypoliticspower to the peoplepowerfulpro choiceprotestprotest signprotest signsprotestersprotestorsrallysignssigns and bannersstreettyrannicaltyrantvaccines
Categories: People, Signs/Symbols
Similar images
More from this artist