Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
MELBOURNE - SEPTEMBER 15 - Beyonce performs to a packed Rod Laver Arena in the first Australian show of her 2009 "I Am..." tour on September 15, 2009, in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
2965 × 3953 pixels • 9.9 × 13.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.