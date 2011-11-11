Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
Melbourne night view. Beautiful city of skyscrapers. Yarra River. The prominent building is Eureka Tower, which is the world's tallest residential tower when measured to its highest floor.
Photo Formats
2454 × 1885 pixels • 8.2 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 768 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 384 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.