Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
MELBOURNE - JUNE 17: Tim Cahill warming up. Australian Socceroos-2 defeat Japan-1 in the 2010 World Cup Qualifying at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) June 17, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo Formats
2592 × 2592 pixels • 8.6 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.