Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Marin Cilic of Croatia in his quarter final win over Andy Roddick during the 2010 Australian Open on January 26, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
3329 × 2400 pixels • 11.1 × 8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 721 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 361 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.