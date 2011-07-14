Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Jie Zheng in action at her quarter final win over Maria Kirilenko during the 2010 Australian Open on January 26, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
3711 × 1744 pixels • 12.4 × 5.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 470 pixels • 3.3 × 1.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 235 pixels • 1.7 × 0.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.