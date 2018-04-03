Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Andy Roddick in action against Marin Cilic's (Croatia) quarter finals game during the 2010 Australian Open on January 26, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.