Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Venus Williams serves during her third round match against Casey Dellacqua during the 2010 Australian Open on January 23, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
2904 × 2253 pixels • 9.7 × 7.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 776 pixels • 3.3 × 2.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 388 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.