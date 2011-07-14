Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Venus Williams during her third round match against Casey Dellacqua during the 2010 Australian Open on January 23, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
4676 × 3314 pixels • 15.6 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 709 pixels • 3.3 × 2.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 355 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.