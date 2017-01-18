Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 23: Roger Federer of Switzerland in his third round match against Albert Montanes of Spain during the 2010 Australian Open on January 23, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
3938 × 3184 pixels • 13.1 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 809 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 405 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG