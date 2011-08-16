Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 18: Rafael Nadal of Spain in his first round win over Peter Luczak in the 2010 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2010 in Melbourne, Australia
Photo Formats
1838 × 2332 pixels • 6.1 × 7.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
788 × 1000 pixels • 2.6 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
394 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.