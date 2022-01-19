Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Paire lunges with a backhand
Edit
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26, 2016: Professional tennis player Gilles Simon of France in action during quarterfinal match at Australian Open 2016 in Melbourne Park
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 17: Roger Federer(SUI)[2] defeats Lukas Lacko(SVK) at the 2011 Australian Open on January 17, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia
Jennifer Capriati at 1998 Toshiba Tennis Classic
HUA HIN, THAILAND-NOVEMBER 7:Vera Zvonareva of russia serves during Day 2 of EA Hua Hin Championship 2017 on November 7, 2017 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
Hua-Hin, Thailand - January 1 : Venus Williams action in World Tennis Thailand Championship Williams had lost to Kerber(German) 4-6, 3-6 loss third places play off id Jan 1, 2016 at Hua-Hin, Thailand.
INDIAN WELLS - MARCH 11: Elena Jankovic competes in round 2 against Venus Williams at the BNP Paribas Open on March 11, 2017 in Indian Wells, CA.
Lviv, Ukraine - March 22, 2019: Women's Boxing League. United Lions team Ukrainian Lionesses vs. Polish national team

See more

1353067613

See more

1353067613

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144385425

Item ID: 2144385425

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Paire lunges with a backhand

Important information

Formats

  • 4448 × 2965 pixels • 14.8 × 9.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev