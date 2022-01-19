Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Paire looking at the score before serve.
Edit
Luxembourg, Luxembourg - 13 October 2019: Eden Silva of Great Britain was defeated by Monica Niculescu of Romania in 2nd round of Qualifying at the BGL BNP PARIBAS WTA Luxembourg Open
Luxembourg, Luxembourg - 12 October 2019: France’s Amandine Hesse lost to Romania’s Monica Niculescu in 1st round of Qualifying at the BGL BNP PARIBAS WTA Luxembourg Open
ODESSA, UKRAINE-June 30, 2019: Fighters of MMA boxers are fighting without rules in cage ring of octagons. MMA fighters in ring at championship. Look at boxing fights without rules through metal cage
Kiel, Germany - May 11th 2019: The European Cruiserweight Championship between Da Mack and Nitro Green
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OCTOBER 01, 2015: Vasek Pospisil of Canada reacts after scoring a point during his match at the Malaysian Open 2015 Tennis tournament held at the Putra Stadium, Malaysia.
Kiel, Germany - May 11th 2019: The European Cruiserweight Championship between Da Mack and Nitro Green
Luxembourg, Luxembourg - October 20, 2019: Wild Card Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia defeated defending champion, Germany’s Julia Goerges, in the Singles Final of BGL BNP PARIBAS WTA Luxembourg Open

See more

1536521450

See more

1536521450

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144384899

Item ID: 2144384899

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Paire looking at the score before serve.

Important information

Formats

  • 5089 × 3393 pixels • 17 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev