Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas celebrates point win.
Edit
Russia. Moscow. Olympic stadium. October 16, 2018. Tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin (Kazakhstan) in the 1-st round match of VTB Kremlin Cup.
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 08: Caroline Wozniacki of Danmark returns the ball during match against Dominika Chibulkova of Slovakia at US Open Tennis Championship on September 08, 2010 in New York, City.
HUA HIN, THAILAND-JANUARY 31:Tamara Zidanzek of Slovenia returns a ball during R2 of 2019 Toyota Thailand Open on January 31, 2019 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
Russia. Moscow. Olympic stadium. October 16, 2018. Tennis player Alize Cornet (France) in the 1-st round match of VTB Kremlin Cup.
Rome, Italy - September 07,2019:Heidrich/Verge-Depre vs Ludwig Kozuch during the Semifinals-Women FIVB World Tour Rome Beach Volley Finals 2018/2019, Olympic qualifiers match Swiss v Germany, at Rome
HUA HIN, THAILAND-JANUARY 29:Shuai Zhang of China returns a ball during R1 of 2019 Toyota Thailand Open on January 29, 2019 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN, THAILAND-JANUARY 31:Tamara Zidanzek of Slovenia returns a ball during R2 of 2019 Toyota Thailand Open on January 31, 2019 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand

See more

1307723986

See more

1307723986

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144384819

Item ID: 2144384819

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas celebrates point win.

Important information

Formats

  • 4669 × 3113 pixels • 15.6 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev