MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas sprints towards the net.
INDIAN WELLS, CA - MAR 05-18: Angelique Kerber at the BNP PARIBAS OPEN Tennis Tournament in Indian Wells, CA on March 15, 2018
HUA HIN, THAILAND-JANUARY 29:Garbine Muguruza of Spain serves during R1 of 2019 Toyota Thailand Open on January 29, 2019 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
MELBOURNE - JANUARY 23: Svetlana Kuznetsova of Russia in her quarter final loss to Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at the 2013 Australian Open on January 23, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22: Andy Murray(GBR)[5] who defeats Guillermo Garcia-Lopez(ESP)[32] at the Australian Open on January 22, 2011 in Melbourne, Australia
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26, 2016: Twenty one times Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in action during her quarter final match at Australian Open 2016 at Australian tennis center in Melbourne
HUA HIN, THAILAND-JANUARY 31:Monica Niculescu of Romania serves during R2 of 2019 Toyota Thailand Open on January 31, 2019 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
MELBOURNE - JANUARY 14: Maria Sharapova of Russia in her first round win over Olga Puchkova or Russia at the 2013 Australian Open on January 14, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia.

