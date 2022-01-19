Images

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas playing forward and running.
Item ID: 2144383857

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev