Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas deflecting a body shot.
HUA HIN, THAILAND-NOVEMBER 7:Vera Zvonareva of russia serves during Day 2 of EA Hua Hin Championship 2017 on November 7, 2017 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - SEPTEMBER 27, 2015: Yasutaka Uchiyama of Japan plays a return in his qualifying match at the Malaysian Open 2015 Tennis tournament held at the Putra Stadium, Malaysia.
Kyiv, Ukraine - March 17, 2017: gymnast perform at rhythmic gymnastics competition Deriugina cup at Place of sport in Kyiv , Ukraine
BUKIT JALIL, MALAYSIA - OCT 01: Cyprus' Marco Baghdatis hits a return in this Malaysian Open semi-final match with Serbia's Viktor Troicki on October 01, 2011 in Putra Stadium, Bukit Jalil, Malaysia.
TAIPEI,TAIWAN -October 31,2012:FRA player Caroline Garcia in 2012 OEC Cup Taipei WTA Ladies Open Tennis Game in Taipei Arena on October 31,2012 in Taipei,Taiwan
NAKHONPATHOM,THAILAND - AUG 7:Alexandra of Peru during the match between Cuba and Peru of the 2011 FIVB World Grand Prix at Nakhonpathom gymnasium on Aug 7, 2011 in Nakhonpathom,Tha.
TAIPEI,TAIWAN -October 31,2012:RUS player Irina Khromacheva in 2012 OEC Cup Taipei WTA Ladies Open Tennis Game in Taipei Arena on October 31,2012 in Taipei,Taiwan

117937261

117937261

2144377011

Item ID: 2144377011

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas deflecting a body shot.

  • 4780 × 3187 pixels • 15.9 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

