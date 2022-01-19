Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas with an incoming ball
Edit
HUA HIN-JAN 1:Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland in action during a match of WORLD TENNIS THAILAND CHAMPIONSHIP 2016 at Hua Hin Centennial Club on January 1, 2016 in Hua Hin, Thailand
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 2, 2019: Professional tennis player Danielle Collins of United States in action during her semifinal match at 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne Park
HUA HIN, THAILAND-JANUARY 31:Luksika Kumkhum of Thailand reacts after losing a point during Doubles R2 of 2019 Toyota Thailand Open on January 31, 2019 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
HUA HIN, THAILAND-JANUARY 27:Jennifer Brady of USA returns a ball during Qualifying R2 of 2019 Toyota Thailand Open on January 27, 2019 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 25, 2016: Grand Slam Champion Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland in action during his round 4 match at Australian Open 2016 at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne Park
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 22, 2019: Professional tennis player Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic in action during her quarter-final match at 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne Park
Timea BABOS (HUN) during the Open 6eme Sens - Metropole de Lyon, WTA tennis tournament on March 2, 2020 at Palais des Sports de Gerland in Lyon, France - Photo Romain Biard

See more

1668389260

See more

1668389260

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2144189597

Item ID: 2144189597

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas with an incoming ball

Important information

Formats

  • 4141 × 2761 pixels • 13.8 × 9.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev