Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas and approaching ball
Edit
PATTAYA THAILAND - FEBRUARY 10: Daniela Hantuchova of Slovakia reacts after losing a point during Round 3 of PTT Pattaya Open 2012 on February 10, 2012 at Dusit Thani Hotel in Pattaya, Thailand
Cuernavaca, Morelos, México; February 21, 2020. Match of Jurij Rodionov (AUT) Vs. Alejandro González (COL), Round of 8. Rodionov win.
Kyiv, Ukraine- March 17, 2017: gymnast perform at rhythmic gymnastics competition "Deriugina cup" at Place of sport in Kyiv , Ukraine
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 4:Su Jeong Jang of South Korea returns a ball during Day 2 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 4, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
Strasbourg, France - May 15, 2016 - Kirsten Flipkens hits a serve
Cuernavaca, Morelos, México; February 20, 2020. Match of Roberto Quiroz (ECU) Vs. Guilherme Clezar (BRA), Round of 16. Quiroz lose.
Cuernavaca, Morelos, México; February 20, 2020. Match of Alejandro González (COL) Vs. Sebastian Ofner (AUT), Round of 16. González win.

