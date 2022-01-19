Images

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) won against Benoit Paire (FRA). 6:3, 7:5, 6:7, 6:4. Tsitsipas hitting one handed backhand.
Cuernavaca, Morelos, México; February 20, 2020. Match of Roberto Ortega Olmedo (ESP) Vs. Dimitri Popko (KAZ), Round of 16. Ortega Olmedo win.
Palermo, Italy, July 27 2019 Kiki Bertens during the 30Â° Palermo Ladies Open 2019 - Semifinale - Kiki Bertens vs Paula Badosa TENNIS INTERNAZIONALI
Cuernavaca, Morelos, México; February 20, 2020. Match of Roberto Ortega Olmedo (ESP) Vs. Dimitri Popko (KAZ), Round of 16. Ortega Olmedo win. Black and white pic.
Cuernavaca, Morelos, México; February 20, 2020. Match of Alejandro González (COL) Vs. Sebastian Ofner (AUT), Round of 16. González win.
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JANUARY 26, 2021: Undefined athlete running during Turkish Athletic Federation Olympic Threshold Competitions
BELGRADE-MAY 2:"Serbia Open 2012".2nd Round:Andreas Seppi (ITA) vs Ivan Dodig (CRO), Player Andreas Seppi run for a ball.Andreas Seppi won 2:0.On May 2, 2012 in Belgrade, Serbia
INDIAN WELLS - MARCH 11: Andrea Petkovic competes against Angelique Kerber in round 2 at the BNP Paribas Open on March 11, 2017 in Indian Wells, CA.

