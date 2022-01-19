Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Forehand from Tauson.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 2, 2019: Professional tennis player Danielle Collins of United States in action during her semifinal match at 2019 Australian Open in Melbourne Park
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 5, 2017: Professional tennis player Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in action during his quarterfinal match at 2017 US Open at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York
Hua-Hin, Thailand - January 1 : Sara Earrani action in World Tennis Thailand Championship Earrani had lost to Radwanska victory 1-6, 3-6 in Jan 1, 2016 at Hua-Hin, Thailand.
DNEPROPETROVSK, UKRAINE - DECEMBER 20: Tatiana Navka and Roman Kostomarov perform during the Ice show Stars on December 20, 2006 in Dnepropetrovsk, Ukraine.
Singapore - 14 April 2016: Mens doubles Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda of Japan versus Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Hendra Wijaya of Singapore in OUE Singapore Open 2016 round of 16.
HUA HIN, THAILAND-FEBRUARY 6:Kurumi Nara of Japan returns a ball during Day 4 of Fed Cup by BNP Paribas on February 6, 2016 at True Arena Hua Hin in Hua Hin, Thailand
MELBOURNE - JANUARY 19: Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark in her third round win over Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine at the 2013 Australian Open on January 19, 2013 in Melbourne, Australia.

See more

125367383

See more

125367383

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137204527

Item ID: 2137204527

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Forehand from Tauson.

Important information

Formats

  • 4023 × 2682 pixels • 13.4 × 8.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Alex Bogatyrev

Alex Bogatyrev