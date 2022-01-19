Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - 19 JANUARY, 2022: Australian Open Tennis Grand Slam. Day 3, Danielle Collins (USA) won against Clara Tauson (DEN). 4:6, 6:4, 7:5. Collins throwing ball up for a serve.
Formats
3258 × 4887 pixels • 10.9 × 16.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG